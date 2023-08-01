Chandu Champion 1st Look: Kartik Aaryan Plays a 'Real Hero' in Kabir Khan's Next

ADVERTISEMENT
'Chandu Champion' marks the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan.

The makers of Chandu Champion finally unveiled Kartik Aaryan's first look from the film. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is a biographical drama inspired by the life of a sports celebrity, whose identity is yet to be disclosed.

In the first look poster of the film, Kartik looks intense with a short hair cut and a few bruises on his face.

Sharing his first look from the film with his fans on social media, Kartik wrote, "When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling (Indian flag emoji) Proud to be playing a Real Hero. A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London."

According to reports, Chandu Champion is likely to be a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, who won a gold medal for the country in the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany.

The film also marks the first collaboration between Kartik and director Kabir.

Meanwhile, Kartik will also be seen in the next installment of the Aashiqui franchise.

