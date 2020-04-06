‘Ra.One’ Producer Karim Morani’s Daughter Tests Positive COVID-19

Producer Karim Morani’s daughter, Shaza Morani, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She had tested positive on 5 April and has reportedly been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for observation.

As per reports, Shaza had returned from Australia before the city announced lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Karim Morani is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan and has produced Ra.One and Chennai Express. He also co-produced Happy New Year and Dilwale. Shaza’s sister, Zoa Morani is a Bollywood actor and made her debut with Always Kabhi Kabhi. She also worked as an assistant director in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om.

(With inputs from PTI)