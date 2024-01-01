Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Kareena, Saif & Their Kids Welcome New Year In Style In Switzerland

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh are ringing the New Year in the Swiss Alps.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Pics: Kareena, Saif & Their Kids Welcome New Year In Style In Switzerland
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh are in Switzerland for their New Year Holiday. After welcoming 2024, Kareena took to Instagram to share photos from the hotel room, of them dressing up to celebrate.

Kareena chose an ethnic ensemble for the New Year dinner, while Saif looked dashing in a white tuxedo.

Also Read

Pics: Inside Kareena Kapoor's Vacation With Friend Natasha Poonawalla

Pics: Inside Kareena Kapoor's Vacation With Friend Natasha Poonawalla
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kareena captured a candid photo of Saif as he was fixing his bowtie in front of a mirror. The post read, “Are you ready? We are.” The second photo shows Kareena and Saif posing, and she captioned it as, "Framed. 31-12-2023."

Ever since tying the knot in 2012, Kareena and Saif have visited Gstaad in the Swiss Alps almost every year to ring in the New Year. This year before heading to Switzerland, she and her family spent some time in London.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×