Kareena Kapoor Shares Father Randhir Kapoor's Pics With Jeh On His 77th Birtdhay

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Randhir Kapoor with a special post.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrates his 77th birthday on 15 February. To mark the special occasion, actor Kareena Kapoor took to social media to wish her father with a special post.

Along with a heartwarming note, Kareena shared two pictures of Randhir with her younger son Jeh on Instagram.

She captioned the post, "The HUG of life… Happy Birthday Nana (heart emoji) and to my Papa… #i am like my father."

Have a look:

Karisma Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish her father. Sharing a childhood picture of herself with Randhir, Karisma wrote, "Happy birthday to my handsome,funniest,charming and kind Papa. PS - Fashion game on point. #DottyDuo #HappyBirthday"

Have a look:

Kareena is the younger daughter of Randhir and Babita, while Karisma is the elder daughter. Randhir is the son of the late actor Raj Kapoor.

Topics:  Randhir Kapoor   Kareena Kapoor 

