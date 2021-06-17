He Smiled & I Just Melted: Sara on Meeting Saif-Kareena's Newborn
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second child in February.
Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor had welcomed their second child together on 21 February. Sara Ali Khan, Saif's daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh, recalled the first time she met her newborn sibling, in a recent interview. Saif and Kareena are yet to share the baby's name or a clear picture, with the internet.
“He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted," Sara told News18.
Saif and Kareena are also parents to Taimur, and Saif has two older children with Amrita, namely Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Revealing a running joke in the family and talking about Saif's journey as a father, Sara also said, “He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s."
"He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood. This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them."Sara Ali Khan to News18
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and Taimur was born four years later on 20 December. Kareena had shared the news of her second baby's birth on Mother's Day with an Instagram post captioned, "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves."
Sara also shared that the COVID-19 brought their entire family closer together, especially since both Sara and Ibrahim spent years abroad for higher studies.
Sara said, "Because I was at Columbia University for three years and then Ibrahim was away studying for another three years. So, it’s been six years since we actually lived in the same house."
"Even though Ibrahim is just about a 20-year-old boy who has his own set of friends and his PlayStation who he’d rather play with than gossip with his sister, just having him at home is just so comforting. And, Mom and I share a great equation, from watching TV together to hanging out and gossiping."Sara Ali Khan to News18
On the career front, Sara last appeared in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She stars in Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial titled Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar. Sara has also been appointed as the face of Zee5's 'Dekhte Reh Jaogey' campaign.
About the opportunity, Sara said, "It’s a great privilege for me, especially since my debut film Kedarnath and what I consider like almost my other debut film Simmba are both available on ZEE5. So, I think it’s just a divine intervention because they have supported me and now it’s time for me to support them."
