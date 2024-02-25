Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Feeling Guilty For Missing Jeh's First Concert

Kareena Kapoor has spoken about experiencing guilt when she couldn't attend her younger son Jeh's first concert at his school. Kareena was speaking at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit. Kareena added that it is for her joy she needs ‘to be there’ to see what Jeh does and that he may not even remember it.

Speaking about mom's guilt Kareena said, "Of course like there was a lot of guilt that I couldn't be there for Jeh's first concert, but then I kind of tell myself that I know I will be there when he'll perform next year. And it's more for me at this age, you know, because he's three. It's my guilt! It's like I need to be there for my joy to see what he does because I don't know if he'll remember it. So I have to, you know, you have to talk to yourself, convince yourself saying that it's okay."