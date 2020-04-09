Kareena Shares a Throwback Beach Photo with Saif and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan has only recently joined Instagram, and her feed is replete with pictures of her family, husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.

Amidst lockdown, Kareena has shared a throwback picture with Saif and Taimur from a beach holiday. “I am not dreaming of beaches... You are!” she wrote.

Kareena is seen sporting a red bikini in the picture, as three lounge by the pier on a beach.