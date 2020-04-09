Kareena Shares a Throwback Beach Photo with Saif and Taimur
Kareena Kapoor Khan has only recently joined Instagram, and her feed is replete with pictures of her family, husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.
Amidst lockdown, Kareena has shared a throwback picture with Saif and Taimur from a beach holiday. “I am not dreaming of beaches... You are!” she wrote.
Kareena is seen sporting a red bikini in the picture, as three lounge by the pier on a beach.
This is not the first throwback picture she has posted since the lockdown was implemented. She had earlier posted a family picture from her childhood and wrote, “We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family.”
She had also uploaded a picture from one of her workout sessions and a painting Taimur made.
Kareena and Saif, like other members of the Hindi film fraternity, made a donation to PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s fund recently.
They also stated that they had made donations to United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Give India and International Association for Human Values (IAHV).
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)