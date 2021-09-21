When Kareena Kapoor Revealed Her Family’s Reaction to Her Harvard Acceptance
Kareena Kapoor revealed that she made her parents buy her a computer but never used it.
Before making her film debut in 2000, Kareena Kapoor was a student at Harvard, till she decided to pursue her dream of acting. During an episode of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Kareena spoke about her experience at Harvard and her family’s reaction to her acceptance into the university.
“Honestly, Harvard was just like to have a good time and have a blast," Kareena told Simi Garewal, adding, “My mom and sister would never allow me to abroad, to America, live alone there for three months,” adding that she filled out all the forms and made her own preparations. She went there to study Microcomputers and Information Technology.
Talking about her experience at Harvard University, Kareena said, “I thought it would be a party. I used to sit up till 4 in the morning trying to get my assignments done. I made my parents buy me a computer but I never touched it.”
Simi Garewal commented, “Your going to Harvard, for the Kapoors, was bigger than you winning an Oscar,” to which Kareena Kapoor responded, “Oh God! It was the biggest thing ever."
"Everyone was reacting that my niece, my this, my that has gone to Harvard. 'Kapoor girl, no brains, has gone to Harvard.' They all were overreacting. No one could believe that I had gone to Harvard. They all celebrated."Kareena Kapoor Khan, Actor
Kareena Kapoor, who turns 41 today, made her debut in 2000 with Refugee with Abhishek Bachchan, followed by a release in 2001 titled Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. She also essayed the iconic role of Pooja (or Poo) in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and has acted in several films like Omkara, Chameli, Khushi, Jab We Met, Heroine, and 3 Idiots.
She was last see in Angrezi Medium in 2020, and recently finished shooting for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.