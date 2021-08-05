Kareena Kapoor Asked About 'Pregnancy Comfort Food'; Here's Her Reply

Kareena Kapoor was recently asked about her 'pregnancy comfort food'. The actor went on to list almost half a dozen food items when she was pregnant with Jeh. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan also have a four-year-old son, Taimur.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kareena shared an anecdote from her upcoming book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. She shared a video of herself eating pizza and wrote, "When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief..."