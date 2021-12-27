ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Catch up After Recovering From COVID

Kareena, Amrita and their families attended a Christmas get-together at Karisma Kapoor's house.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have recovered from COVID.</p></div>
i

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, who recently recovered from COVID, celebrated Christmas with their families and friends on Saturday. The actors were clicked at Karisma Kapoor's house.

On Sunday, Kareena shared a picture with Amrita on her Instagram story and wrote: "We are back."

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Catch up After Recovering From COVID
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some more photos of Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Amrita all decked out for the party.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan &amp; Taimur outside Karisma Kapoor's house on Christmas.</p></div>

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur outside Karisma Kapoor's house on Christmas.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena, Saif and Taimur.</p></div>

Kareena, Saif and Taimur.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amrita Arora with her husband Shakeel Ladak.</p></div>

Amrita Arora with her husband Shakeel Ladak.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Also Read

Students Asked to Name Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's Son in School Exam

Students Asked to Name Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's Son in School Exam

Last week, Kareena and Amrita took to Instagram to share that they tested COVID negative. "My BFF Amrita we did this... My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Mama, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best", Kareena wrote. She also thanked Saif for "being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT