Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Catch up After Recovering From COVID
Kareena, Amrita and their families attended a Christmas get-together at Karisma Kapoor's house.
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, who recently recovered from COVID, celebrated Christmas with their families and friends on Saturday. The actors were clicked at Karisma Kapoor's house.
On Sunday, Kareena shared a picture with Amrita on her Instagram story and wrote: "We are back."
Here are some more photos of Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Amrita all decked out for the party.
Last week, Kareena and Amrita took to Instagram to share that they tested COVID negative. "My BFF Amrita we did this... My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Mama, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best", Kareena wrote. She also thanked Saif for "being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.