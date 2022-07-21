‘Sanjay Dutt’s Cancer Diagnosis Came as a Shock’: ‘Shamshera’ Dir Karan Malhotra

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August 2020 and shot some parts of Shamshera after his recovery. Malhotra also said that Dutt was ‘a constant guide and a mentor’ for him.

Shamshera is the first time Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together and also stars Vaani Kapoor. Malhotra and Dutt had earlier collaborated on Agneepath.

The film is slated for release on 22 July.