Manoj Bajpayee Files Defamation Complaint Against KRK Over Derogatory Tweet
Before Manoj Bajpayee, Salman Khan had also filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan.
On Tuesday, actor Manoj Bajpayee filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan for an alleged derogatory tweet against him, as per a report by India Today.
Manoj Bajpayee's lawyer said in a statement that the actor appeared before the court to record his statement. Bajpayee reportedly filed the criminal complaint under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). He urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, advocate Paresh S Joshi said in a press release.
Joshi further stated that the tweet in question was posted by KRK on 26 July and it reportedly spoke about The Family Man 2 and defamed Bajpayee.
A couple of months back, Salman Khan had also filed a defamation case against KRK for his alleged derogatory tweets.
