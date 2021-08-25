Manoj Bajpayee Files Defamation Complaint Against KRK Over Derogatory Tweet

On Tuesday, actor Manoj Bajpayee filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan for an alleged derogatory tweet against him, as per a report by India Today.

Manoj Bajpayee's lawyer said in a statement that the actor appeared before the court to record his statement. Bajpayee reportedly filed the criminal complaint under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). He urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, advocate Paresh S Joshi said in a press release.