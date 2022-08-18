'I Don’t Know What I Was Doing': Karan Johar On Directing 'Student of the Year'
'Koffee with Karan' is available to stream on Disney + Hotstar.
In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar opened up about his doubts regarding a film like Student of the Year. He was unsure about the flaky nature of the film. However, the guests in the show, namely Sidharth Malhotra interjected and told him that he was 'undervaluing' his work. The last episode had Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth as guests.
Karan during the latest episode of Koffee With Karan said, “For Student of the Year, I had to come down to the brass tacks, that’s the only way people would see. I remember four days into me shooting, I was sitting with Abhishek Varman. He was my creative director on the film. And I was like, ‘why are we making this film?’ He said ‘huh?’ I said, ‘Have you read the script?’ He said, ‘Karan what are you doing? You are the director, why are you saying such things?". During which Sidharth was quick to point out he was not valuing his work.
He also went on to add, “I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting this film and I was like, ‘Why is this script so bad?’
The previous episode had Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor as guests. The two left the audience in splits with their banter and camaraderie. Catch the latest episode on Disney + Hotstar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.