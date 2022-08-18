'I Don’t Know What I Was Doing': Karan Johar On Directing 'Student of the Year'

Karan during the latest episode of Koffee With Karan said, “For Student of the Year, I had to come down to the brass tacks, that’s the only way people would see. I remember four days into me shooting, I was sitting with Abhishek Varman. He was my creative director on the film. And I was like, ‘why are we making this film?’ He said ‘huh?’ I said, ‘Have you read the script?’ He said, ‘Karan what are you doing? You are the director, why are you saying such things?". During which Sidharth was quick to point out he was not valuing his work.

He also went on to add, “I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting this film and I was like, ‘Why is this script so bad?’