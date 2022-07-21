Karan Johar is All Praises For Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings', Calls Her 'Brave'
The film will start streaming on Netflix on 5 August.
Karan Johar lauded Alia Bhatt's film Darlings and congratulated the actor for being brave in her film choices. Karan also praised Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for taking the project on.
He went on to write, "A debut director so assured that she sucks you into the vortex of #Darlings like a bonafide veteran! To balance humour (dark and conversational) with a sensitive subject is a massive challenge in itself but the team of this nuanced noir and exceptionally solid film take it on and emerge victor victorious! So fun! So hard-hitting and so engaging! All at once!"
He also added, "@gaurikhan @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma take a BOW !! What a PROUD film to green light !!! May the force always be with you! So finally My darlings don’t miss #darlings on the 5th of August only on @netflix_in …..it’s a 5 star film!"
Karan and Alia are also working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani . Alia has several upcoming projects, including Heart Of Stone, which will mark her debut in Hollywood. The actor will be seen alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the film.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.