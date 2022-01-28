Review: Kapil Sharma's I'm Not Done Yet Has Some Sparks, But is Largely Unfunny

After creating a huge fan base with his TV shows, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian has ventured into the digital space (Netflix) with his first comedy special, I’m Not Done Yet. The trailer prepares us - Sharma, in his trademark style, will open his heart out by regaling the audience with stories from his life. Till now, we’ve seen Sharma interact with celebrities and crack jokes about their lives, but now the camera is on him. Does he succeed in holding our attention for the one odd hour?

The sparks are definitely there. For instance, Sharma scores a point by refreshing our memory about his tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking a dig at ‘acche din’, Sharma had spoken about how he had to pay a hefty bribe to set up his office despite religiously paying taxes over the years. He gives us a little background about how drunk he was when he wrote the tweet, and the abuses that followed. “If you have to settle something, do it at night because my ideology would have changed by morning” - a smart remark about the state of affairs in the country, and one that left the audience in splits.