Kangana Tweets On Diljit's Rihanna Song, the Singer Reacts
A long Twitter exchange followed between Kangana & Diljit after the song was announced.
Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut have yet again participated in a war of words on Twitter. It started after Diljit released a new song praising pop star Rihanna for lending support to the ongoing farmers' protests in India. Titled 'RiRi', a reference to the singer's nickname, the song features music by Intense, with lyrics by Raj Ranjodh.
Reacting to the announcement Kangana tweeted, "Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha. (Even he has come to benefit from this. How long have they been planning? It takes at least a month to prep for a video and announcement, and this libru wants us to believe it's all organic)".
Diljit's reply translates to, "2 Rupees. That's your job. I can make a song in 30 minutes. I don't wish to make a song on you, even though it will take just 2 minutes. Why do you have to give your opinion on everything? Go now do your work, don't bore me".
Kangana didn't stop at that. She further responded with, "Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani (My only job is 'desh bhakti'. I will continue doing it but won't let a Khalistani like you do your job)..."
To which Diljit replied, "This doesn't make any sense. Don't act like you're God... "I won't let you do this" Who are you yaar? Nobody is even talking about you".
Kangana then said that Diljit and his 'Canada gang' are capable of anything.
"This isn't your country alone. What's wrong with you? How are you so deluded. This country belongs to everyone, India is our country too. Please go now, don't bore me", came Diljit's prompt reply.
After a long exchange Diljit finally tagged Kangana and said, "I'll stop replying to your tweets now because you enjoy playing this "tweet for tweet" game. We have 100 things to do and you don't make any sense anyway, it's like banging your head against a wall.
