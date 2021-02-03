New Diljit Dosanjh Song Praises Rihanna for Farmers' Protest Tweet
The song was released after the pop star tweeted in support of India's farmers' protest.
Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has released a new song praising popstar Rihanna. Titled 'RiRi', a reference to the singer's nickname, the song features music by Intense with lyrics by Raj Ranjodh.
Listen to it here:
The song was released shortly after Rihanna's tweet drawing attention to the farmers' protest against the Indian government's farm laws went viral. On Tuesday, 3 February, the pop star shared a CNN story about the internet shutdown imposed in Dehli and tweeted, "What aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest". Climate activist Greta Thunberg, former adult star Mia Khalifa and vlogger Amanda Cerny have also expressed their solidarity with the protesting farmers.
Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the farmers' protest. He has repeatedly expressed his solidarity on social media and had earlier was seen joining farmers at the protest site at Delhi's Singhu border on 6 December.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.