Kangana Says Arnab Goswami Was Ashamed of His Hrithik Interview
Kangana was reacting to the alleged leaked WhatsApp chats of the Republic anchor.
Kangana Ranaut has responded to the alleged leaked WhatsApp messages of Arnab Goswami in which the Republic TV founder claims that actor Hrithik Roshan told him that Kangana "has erotomania" and is "sexually possessed (sic)" with him.
"Lofty minds do not speak of unimportant matters but small minds only like to harp on insignificant things. Arnab (Goswami) told me that this is what Hrithik Roshan told him when I met him in 2019. He said that he was ashamed of the 2017 interview he did with Hrithik, understand?" tweeted Kangana in Hindi.
The actor was responding to journalist Rohini Singh who accused her of crying foul when her Twitter account was temporarily suspended over her tweets calling for violence against the makers of Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav. Referencing the chat, Singh said Kangana was only trying to take her frustration out on irrelevant matters. "Your problem is that your favourite journalist has cast aspersions on your character and you cannot anger him so you've been avoiding commenting on the leaked chats. That's why you're taking your anger out on meaningless issues instead," Singh tweeted at Kangana.
Kangana added, "Why did Hrithik say this, when did the relationship deteriorate, Arnab was Hrithik's friend and then he befriended me, etc., etc., — these liberals have spoiled the atmosphere of the country. Stop reading everybody's chats and emails."
Kangana also claimed that she had never dared to read anybody's leaked chats, letters, emails or seen any leaked photos or videos. "No matter who it is, I have never have dared to. It's a matter of culture, character and respect; liberals will never understand," she tweeted.
