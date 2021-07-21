Kangana Ranaut Moves HC Challenging Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar
Last year, Javed Akhtar had filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him.
Kangana Ranaut has approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the criminal defamation proceedings initiated by the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai, on the complaint filed by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, as per a report by Bar and Bench.
In March this year, the Andheri magistrate had granted bail to Kangana after she moved the court for cancellation of the bailable warrant issued in the case.
A bailable warrant was issued against the actor after she reportedly failed to appear before court for the hearing.
On 3 November 2020, Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him. Akhtar had claimed that the Queen actor had maligned him on television and social media and made baseless allegations about his connection to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A complaint was registered under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.
