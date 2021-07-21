Kangana Ranaut Moves HC Challenging Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut has approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the criminal defamation proceedings initiated by the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai, on the complaint filed by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

In March this year, the Andheri magistrate had granted bail to Kangana after she moved the court for cancellation of the bailable warrant issued in the case.

A bailable warrant was issued against the actor after she reportedly failed to appear before court for the hearing.