Himachal Is Origin of Drugs, Says Urmila Matondkar to Kangana
Urmila Matondkar responds to Kangana's comment about drug problem in Bollywood.
Actor Urmila Matondkar has responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments regarding Bollywood's alleged drug addiction problem. Speaking to Mumbai Tak, Matondkar said that there is a "menace of drugs" in the entire country and it starts from Himachal Pradesh. Matondkar asked, "Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state."
"Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers' money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?"Urmila Matondkar
Matondkar also jumped to Mumbai's defence. She said, "No iota of doubt that Mumbai belongs to everyone. Whoever has loved the city and has given back to the city, it belongs to them As a daughter of the city, I will never tolerate any defamatory remark against it. When you make such comments you are not only insulting the city, but people of the state at large."
Earlier Kangana had called Mumbai 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir," implying that she felt unsafe in the city.
Matondkar accused Kangana of playing the victim card and "the woman card."
However, Matondkar made her stance clear by saying that she did not support BMC's decision to demolish Kangana's office.
