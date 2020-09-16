Himachal Is Origin of Drugs, Says Urmila Matondkar to Kangana

Matondkar also jumped to Mumbai's defence. She said, "No iota of doubt that Mumbai belongs to everyone. Whoever has loved the city and has given back to the city, it belongs to them As a daughter of the city, I will never tolerate any defamatory remark against it. When you make such comments you are not only insulting the city, but people of the state at large."

Earlier Kangana had called Mumbai 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir," implying that she felt unsafe in the city.