Kamal Haasan Recovering Well After Leg Surgery, Says Shruti Haasan

Kamal Hassan’s daughter Shruti Haasan took to Twitter to announce that the the actor-politician is recovering after undergoing surgery on his leg at Sri Ramchandra Hospital in Chennai. The 66-year-old is expected to be discharged in four or five days.

Shruti Haasan and her sister Akshara shared an update on their father's health in a joint statement which reads, "We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers and genuine concern regarding our father's recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success!"