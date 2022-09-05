Kamaal R Khan Arrested For Second Time, This Time Over Molestation Charges
Kamaal R Khan has been arrested for a second time over a 2021 case.
Actor Kamaal R Khan was arrested on 29 August for his controversial 2020 tweets about late actors Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor. In less than a week, on 3 September, he was arrested again over molestation charges, as per a report by India Today. KRK has been arrested for a 2021 molestation case filed against him by a fitness trainer and was produced before the court on 4 September, where he was sent to judicial custody.
As per the report, the fitness trainer approached the police in mid-2021. The incident had reportedly occurred in 2019. She had reportedly claimed that she did not approach the police sooner because she was scared of KRK's connections in the industry.
Topics: Kamaal R Khan Kamaal R Khan arrest
