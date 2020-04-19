Cuteness Alert! Kalki Sings An African Lullaby To Her Daughter

Kalki Koechlin who is a new mommy to two-month-old baby girl Sappho posted a video of herself playing the Ukulele and singing a soothing African lullaby to her daughter. From the video it looks like Baby Sappho has been completely enjoying mommy singing to her.

Kalki wrote, “Started learning the uke when I was pregnant to play songs for my baby. It's worked out well, Sappho either gets excited or falls asleep to them. This African lullaby was one of the first songs I learnt from an album called Songs of the Baobab. If anyone knows what the lyrics mean let me know!”