Cuteness Alert! Kalki Sings An African Lullaby To Her Daughter
Kalki Koechlin who is a new mommy to two-month-old baby girl Sappho posted a video of herself playing the Ukulele and singing a soothing African lullaby to her daughter. From the video it looks like Baby Sappho has been completely enjoying mommy singing to her.
Kalki wrote, “Started learning the uke when I was pregnant to play songs for my baby. It's worked out well, Sappho either gets excited or falls asleep to them. This African lullaby was one of the first songs I learnt from an album called Songs of the Baobab. If anyone knows what the lyrics mean let me know!”
Previously Kalki had revealed during her pregnancy how she has been learning lullabies in different languages, and that she even learnt to play the ukulele during the same time. Now, amidst the lockdown, Kalki has been sharing pictures of her baby and family doing things together indoors. And looks like all the hard work has payed off! Kalki looks like she is enjoying staying at home with her family. This is surely the cutest thing we have seen today!
Kalki Koechlin with her partner Guy Hershberg welcomed their first child on February 7 this year. Kalki was last seen in a ZEE5 original web series Brahm, a psychological thriller which she shot while she was in her first trimester.
Also read: Trolls Ask Me ‘Where’s the Husband?’: Kalki Koechlin
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)