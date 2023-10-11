'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's First Look Unveiled On His Birthday

The makers of Kalki 2898 - AD unveiled Amitabh Bachchan's first look from the film on his 81st birthday on 11 October. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.
In the poster, Bachchan is dressed as a sage, standing upright in a cave, with sunshine falling right on top of him. The actor is seen sporting a heavy-bearded look, with only his eyes visible in the poster.
Sharing Bachchan's first look from the film, the makers wrote on Instagram, "It's an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan sir - Team #Kalki2898AD."
Have a look at the poster here:
Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the sci-fi thriller boasts an impressive budget of approximately Rs 500 crore.
According to the maker, the film will release in theatres on 12 January 2024. Kalki 2898 - AD was reportedly shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will release in multiple languages across India.
