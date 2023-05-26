ADVERTISEMENT

Kailash Kher Loses Cool at Khelo India University Games Event For One Hour Delay

Several videos of Kailash Kher losing his cool at the venue was shared online.

Singer Kailash Kher lost his cool over an alleged mismanagement incident during the inauguration ceremony of the Khelo India University Games at BBD University, Lucknow. Several videos of the singer from the event have been circulating on the internet where he is seen lashing out at the organisers.

In the videos, he was heard talking about the alleged mismanagement and was made to wait for an hour before his performance. Moreover, he was also cut in between while he was performing on the stage.

Take a look at one of the videos here:

He was heard saying, "Tameez seekho. Ek ghanta humko intezar karaya uske baad tameez naam ko koi cheez hi nahi hai.  (Learn some etiquettes. I was made to wait for an hour and now you have no etiquette.)"

However, as per reports, he gave a lively performance at the event.

