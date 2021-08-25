Filmmaker Kabir Khan Says Depiction of Mughals in Films Is ‘Distressing'
Kabir Khan added that Mughals are villainised in cinema without explanation.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan talked about the depiction of Mughals in films and said that they should be based on research instead of being ‘villainised’ without explanation. He added that it’s ‘distressing’ to see such depictions and he can’t respect films that try to fit Mughal rulers into ‘preconceived stereotypes.’
“I find it hugely problematic and disturbing, because what really makes me upset is that it's being done just to go with the popular narrative. I can understand when a filmmaker has researched something and a filmmaker wants to make a point...” Kabir Khan told Bollywood Hungama.
“If you want to demonise the Mughals, please base it on some research and make us understand why; why they were the villains that you think they were. Because if you do some research and read history, it's very tough to understand why they have to be villainised. I think they were the original nation-builders, and to write them off and say they murdered people.”Kabir Khan, Filmmaker
Khan added, “But what are you basing it on? Please point out the historical evidence. Please have an open debate, just don't go with the narrative that you think will be popular.” Kabir Khan further said that demonising Mughals and other Muslim rulers in India’s history has become very easy now.
“Trying to fit them into preconceived stereotypes, it is distressing. I cannot respect those films, unfortunately. That's my personal opinion, of course, I can't speak for larger audiences, but I definitely get upset by those kind of portrayals,” he said.
Bollywood historical films like Padmaavat and Panipat faced criticism over their depictions of Mughals and Muslim rulers and their historical accuracy also came under scrutiny. The next major release involving a Mughal ruler is Hotstar’s The Empire which chronicles the story of the Mughal emperor Babur. The Empire is directed by Mitakshara Kumar and stars Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, Drashti DHami, and Aditya Seal.
Kabir Khan made his directorial debut with Kabul Express, followed by New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight. His upcoming film is the sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
