JNU is Home, Heartbreaking to See This India Today: Kabir Khan

I don’t think about the risk. I only think that if something is really bothering me, if this is something that’s making me pained and saddened, I need to speak about it. I need to live with myself. I need to be comfortable with what I stand for. I am not saying I’ll throw everything and you know, risk people’s lives and money and jeopardise their careers, I will not do that. But at the same time, I need to stand for what I believe. Otherwise, that’s not me and then people should not be working with me. So when I see that something which is one of the strongest pillars of the country, which is the secularism of the country which is what I believed in, I grew up in, I’m a product of. I’m a product of mixed marriage. My wife is a Hindu and I’m a Muslim by name, we both don’t really practice our religions but the point is that’s part of our legacy, our culture, our heritage and that’s the way I want my children to grow up, in the same environment where we grew up in with the best of both worlds. We were not aware of whether we are Hindu or Muslim while celebrating these festivals, we just celebrated festivals. And when I see that ethos being fractured, when I see that social fabric being torn apart, it pains me. And therefore, I’ll express it. You know, I happen to be a public figure so it gets little more attention than the next person but I do believe that we must. If we love our country, we must speak up whenever we feel that there’s something going wrong according to us in our country. And it’s not about governments. When it’s me speaking up, it’s not me going up against a government or this political party or that political party…because governments do not represent a country. Governments will come and go, our country is our country. And I feel that in a democracy we all have the right. If I am feeling pained, you’re feeling pained or anybody else is feeling pained with what’s happening in the country, then speak up. You know that’s what a democracy is about, it’s about the debate. It’s about saying that, ‘Hey I am not happy with this.’ I might be right or wrong but I have the right to express.