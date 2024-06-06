Kabir Khan Gives Update On Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Sequel

Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced the sequel to his 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan at RRR's pre-release event in Mumbai in 2021. However, Kabir Khan who directed the original movie, previously expressed reluctance about making sequels. Recently, he has spoken again about the highly anticipated sequel.
Kabir Khan told Connect Cine on YouTube, “If you ask me abhi kuch hai script k level pe toh nahi. Ideas hai and there are many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward. (If you ask me if there’s any script ready, then no. There are ideas and have many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward.)”
Kabir Khan added, “It could be Adventures of Bajrangi and Chand Nawab, so many ways of taking it forward lekin as of now at a script level hamare pass kuch nahi hai. But as of now, at a script level, we don’t have anything.)”
Meanwhile, Kabir is gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead.
