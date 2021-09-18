Salman Khan's Newfound Success Pushed me to The Background: Kabir Bedi

Bedi shared that both he and Dutt were asked to be part of a movie titled Kurbaan. They were supposed to play village heads who clash over their differing ideologies. The producers also wanted a young actor in a smaller role. Kabir suggested Salman Khan's name.

Salman was roped in, but his newfound stardom proved to be detrimental for Kabir and Sunil Dutt. "Bollywood films in those days particularly were shot in a sort of instalment plan. You know, they’d shoot a few days every month and it would keep going on. It used to take about two years to make a film and while the shooting for Kurbaan was going on, four of Salman's films released and became superhits. Immediately, the scenes in our film were converted into a love story, and Dutt saab and I became the background music," Bedi recounted.

However, Kabir Bedi added that there's no bad blood between him and Salman. Salman launched Bedi's book in July.