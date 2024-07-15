Justin Trudeau Surprises Diljit Dosanjh On Stage At His Sold-Out Canada Concert

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a surprise visit to singer Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his sold-out concert at Rogers Centre, a Downtown Toronto in Ontario, Canada. PM Trudeau joined Diljit on stage during his live concert.

The actor-singer took to social media to share a glimpse of the special moment with his fans. In the video, Diljit can be seen greeted PM Trudeau with folded hands. Later, the duo also share a hug and pose for some pictures together.