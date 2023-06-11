'Junoon' & 'Buniyaad' Actor Mangal Dhillon Passes Away

Veteran actor Mangal Dhillon of Junoon and Buniyaad fame passed away on 11 June, Sunday. He was undergoing treatment for cancer at a Ludhiana hospital for quite some time but his condition turned critical a few days ago.
Actor Yashpal Sharma shared the news on Facebook, saying, “Mangal Dhillon Ji. RIP.” He was the first to disclose the news.
The late actor worked in both television and films. He essayed the role of Lubhaya Ram in the 1986 show Buniyaad. He was also part of the hit show Junoon in 1993, in which he played the role of Sumer Rajvansh. He also played the lead role of Akbar in the 2000 TV show Noorjahan.
Pyar Ka Devta, Ranbhoomi, Swarg Yahan Narak Yahan, Vishwatma, Dil Tera Aashiq and Train to Pakistan were some of the films he was a part of.
