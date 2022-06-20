Karan Johar’s ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ Sued for Copyright Infringement Ahead of Release
The film will be screened in the Ranchi court before its initial release.
Karan Johar's upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo has landed in a controversy before a few days of its release. According to a report by India Today, a Ranchi-based writer, Vishal A Singh has alleged Dharma Productions of plagiarizing his script titled, 'Bunny Rani' for JugJugg Jeeyo. A commercial court in Ranchi has now ordered a screening of the film, ahead of its initial release on 24 June.
After the release of the film's trailer on 22 May, Singh took to his Twitter, and shared several screenshots of the excerpts from his script that he had mailed to Dharma Productions. He stated that, although he did get a response from Dharma Productions, his script was used to make JugJugg Jeeyo, without his knowledge. The writer has now sued the film for copyright infringement, as per reports by India Today.
The case will be heard in a commercial court of Ranchi. And, following the screening of the film in the court, judge MC Jha will assess whether or not the film breaches the Copyright Act, as per India Today. Karan Johar and the team of JugJugg Jeeyo have yet not commented on the situation.
JugJugg Jeeyo will release in theatres on 24 June. The film is a romantic family-drama, and stars veteran actors like Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will also be seen in the film playing the lead roles, alongside Prajakta Kohli and Manish Paul, among others.
