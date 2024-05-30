Jon Bon Jovi Confirms Son Jake Bon Jovi's Wedding to Millie Bobby Brown

Rock music icon Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed his son Jake Bon Jovi's wedding to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. In an interview with BBC, Jon revealed that the couple tied the knot in a small family wedding.
"They are great, they are absolutely fantastic. It was a very small, family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be. It's true," Jon told BBC's The One Show on 28 May.
Millie and Jake officially announced their engagement earlier in April, this year. However, the couple is yet to confirm the news of their wedding publicly.
As per the Daily Mail, the couple met through Instagram and became friends before they started dating each other.
Talking about her relationship, Millie told the publication, "We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)