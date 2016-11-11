Johnny Walker Brought On The Laughs- In Buses & Movie Theatres

A simple man, he had simple dreams for his family - dreams of security and stability. In 2003, when he breathed his last, it was a normal day and suddenly he was gone. He was 79 years old.

I had met him just once when my editor had sent me to interview the veteran. I think he agreed to see me in a weak moment and was extremely courteous when I visited his Persian carpet-layered home. He sat before me for a long time, eyes down cast as I waited for him to initiate a conversation. He didn’t. He did not smile either.

When his man-in-waiting brought me sherbet, he merely raised his hand and signalled me to drink which I did out of confusion. When I finished, he stood up and did salaam, which fortunately I understood was a signal for me to leave. I did.

Today as I write this piece, I wonder how he communicates with his Allah - probably with just a salaam and then downcast eyes.

(Bhawana Somaaya has been writing on cinema for over 30 years and is the author of 12 books. You can follow her on Twitter @bhawanasomaaya)

