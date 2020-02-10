Joaquin Phoenix Addresses Animal Rights, Racism in Oscar Speech

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards, for his role in and as Todd Phillips’ Joker. The actor won the top acting awards this year, at BAFTAs, Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors’ Guild Awards. In an impactful acceptance speech for his Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar, Phoenix addressed animal rights, gender inequality, racism amongst other issues.

He began with acknowledging his co-nominees in the category and said, “I’m full of so much gratitude now. I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room, because we share the same love – that’s the love of film.”