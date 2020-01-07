This Wasn’t the Foundation Our Country Was Built On: Deepika
Condemning the attack on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by an unidentified mob, Deepika Padukone said that she feels scared, as well as upset with what is happening in the country.
In an interview with India Today, the actor said that she feels angry about what’s happening.
I had said what I wanted to say, two years ago, during the release of ‘Padmaavat’. It’s painful to see what’s happening. I hope this doesn’t become the new normal - anyone saying and doing anything, and getting away with it. I am scared, as well as upset. This wasn’t the foundation our country was built on. I feel angry that this is happening. But the fact that action is not being taken, is what we must think about.Deepika Padukone
The Padmaavat actor on 7 January, also attended a protest rally at JNU, against the attack that took place on students and teachers. Photographs and videos of the actor attending the protest were doing the rounds on social media. Deepika can be seen standing at the gathering and meeting JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh who was attacked by the mob which entered the varsity campus.
Another video shows Deepika standing at the protest rally, as former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar chanted slogans against the mob attack on students.
