BBC Releases Investigative Documentary on Jiah Khan’s Death

BBC has released the first episode of a three-part investigative series on actor Jiah Khan’s death titled Death in Bollywood. The series is only available for viewing in the UK currently. The first episode is 58-minutes-long and was released online in the UK on 11 January. Jiah Khan, who made her debut in Ram Gopal Varma’s Nishabd in 2007 and co-starred with Aamir Khan in Ghajini (2008) was found dead at her residence in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb in 2013. Investigations by the Mumbai Police and later the CBI declared it death by suicide. However, Jiah Khan’s mother commissioned a legal case review from a British law firm which concluded that there were faults in the investigations.

The documentary by BBC is being released online over three days from 11 to 13 January. While reviewing the first episode of the series, TheTelegraph (UK) writes, “The first episode of Death in Bollywood (BBC Two), a three-part investigation, presented the family’s case. It wasn’t clear if the remaining episodes will present alternative views. The Khans made compelling interviewees: Jiah’s mother and her sisters spoke eloquently about the pain of losing her.”