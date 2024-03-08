'Jhanak' Actor Dolly Sohi Passes Away at 48 Due to Cervical Cancer

Television actors and sisters Dolly and Amandeep Sohi have passed away. Dolly, known for her role as Srishti Mukherjee in the TV show Jhanak, had quit the show citing health reasons. Dolly was battling cervical cancer. She was 48. Amandeep was known for her role in Badtameez Dil.

In a statement to Indianexpress.com the family said, "We are devastated. Dolly passed away around 4am this morning." Dolly and Amandeep's brother Manu Sohi also confirmed to the publication that Amandeep died on 7 March due to jaundice.