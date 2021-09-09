Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Expecting First Child?

According to reports by international media, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child. A rep told People that Lawrence is pregnant. The Academy Award-winning actor got engaged to Maroney, an art dealer, in February 2019.

The couple got married in October 2019 in Rhode Island. They had hosted a wedding reception, which included celebrity friends Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone among others.