Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Expecting First Child?
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in October 2019.
According to reports by international media, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child. A rep told People that Lawrence is pregnant. The Academy Award-winning actor got engaged to Maroney, an art dealer, in February 2019.
The couple got married in October 2019 in Rhode Island. They had hosted a wedding reception, which included celebrity friends Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone among others.
While speaking on a podcast, NAKED With Catt Sadler, in 2019, Lawrence had said, "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully and you know, he's my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney."
On the work front, Lawrence is gearing up for the release of Don't Look Up, a dark comedy which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.