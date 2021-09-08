Don't Look Up Teaser: Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Try to Save the Planet

Given their low ranks, Lawrence and DiCaprio's characters are met with scorn and apathy as they try to convince high-ranking officials that a potentially Earth-destroying comet is on its way. When they attempt to tell the President, played by Meryl Streep, she dismisses the concern by saying, “Do you know how many ‘the world is ending’ meetings we’ve had over the last two years?” she asks. Her right-hand man (Jonah Hill) can answers, “Drought, famine, hole in the ozone. It’s so boring.”

Written and directed by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up also features a star-studded cast of Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett. It is scheduled to release on theatres on 10 December and Netflix on 24 December.