'He's Part of Our DNA': Jennifer Aniston Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Matthew Perry

A week after attending the funeral of her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the popular sit-com, penned a heartfelt tribute to the actor on Instagram.
Perry was reportedly found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on 28 October. The actor was 54 years old.
Sharing a picture of herself with Perry from the show, Aniston wrote, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."
Aniston also spoke of an out-of-the-blue text she received from Perry and added, "For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)"
She closed her post by saying, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…"
Friends actor David Schwimmer, who essayed the role of Ross Geller, also took to social media to remember Perry. Sharing a still from the show, Schwimmer penned an emotional note for his late friend.
The actor wrote, "Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.
He concluded his post by adding, "This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around-'Could there BE any more clouds?'"
