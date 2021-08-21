Happy 6 Months My Life: Kareena Kapoor Wishes Jeh; Shares Pic
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their younger son Jeh in February.
Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo with her and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh as he completed six months. The photo is from their Maldives vacation, which the family went for ahead of Saif's birthday.
"Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life", Kareena captioned the picture.
Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also wished Jeh and shared two photos of the baby with Taimur and Kareena on her Instagram Stories. "Love U... My Jaan. Jehangir. Jeh", Saba wrote.
Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February this year.
