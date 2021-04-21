Jaya Prada Recalls She 'Never Even Made Eye Contact' With Sridevi

Jaya Prada and Sridevi frequently worked together on various films including Maqsad, Tohfa. She also recounted an anecdote from the sets of Maqsad when Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra locked the actors in a room in an attempt to make them talk.

"I still remember during the shoot of the Maqsad film, Jeetu Ji and Rajesh Khanna Ji locked both of us in one makeup room for an hour where they both felt that if they lock us together, we will start a conversation with each other but we both did not even say a word and then the superstars of Bollywood gave up on us," she said.

Jaya added that she was disheartened by the news of Sridevi's passing and that she misses her because she feels alone, "When I got the news how she has left us in between, it still upsets me and I miss her a lot because I feel alone and through this platform, I would also like to say that if somewhere she is listening to me I would just say that I wish we could talk to each other."