Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Kangana Ranaut Appears in Court, Seeks Transfer

Earlier, a Mumbai court had warned Ranaut that failure to appear in the next hearing (20 September) would lead to an arrest warrant. Advocate Siddiqui had sought an exemption from appearance citing that Ranaut was sick due to travelling and had to be tested for COVID-19. After Kangana Ranaut appeared in court on Monday, the matter was adjourned to 15 November.

Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation case against Ranaut in 2020 accusing her of defamation referring to comments she made during an interview on Republic TV, after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

On Thursday (9 September), the Bombay High Court had dismissed a plea filed by Kangana Ranaut which sought to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against her based on Akhtar’s complaint.

Ranaut’s counsel had argued that the Magistrate had ordered an inquiry against his client “mechanically,” but Javed Akhtar’s lawyer Jay Bharadwaj maintained that “the magistrate had applied his mind to direct an inquiry after examining Mr Akhtar's complaint".

Justice Revati Mohiti-Dere said that she found no procedural irregularities in the Magistrate court’s proceedings.