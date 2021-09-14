Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Court Warns Kangana Ranaut of Arrest Warrant

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said that the actor has been travelling to shoot and promote her film and has asked to do a COVID test due to some symptoms. The advocate added that he might ask for further exemption if the reports come back positive. The Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate court gave Ranaut an exemption from personal appearance on Tuesday.

Advocate Bharadwaj argued that the actor was trying to delay the proceedings and hasn’t been present in hearings despite several warnings. The Court directed Ranaut to be present at the next hearing. On Thursday (9 September), the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea filed by Kangana Ranaut which sought to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against her based on Akhtar’s complaint.

Javed Akhtar had filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut in 2020 alleging that the latter had made defamatory statements “to malign and tarnish him,” referring to Ranaut’s interview on Republic TV after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In July, Kangana Ranaut challenged the criminal proceedings against her.

Ranaut had also filed for permanent exemption from appearance in the defamation hearings but the matter is pending and will also be considered on the next hearing on 20 September.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)