Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Court Gives Kangana Ranaut ‘Last Chance’ Exemption

“The advocate for the complainant is informed that on the failure of the accused to remain present before the court on the next date, they may file an application for a warrant against her,” the Magistrate said.

Kangana Ranaut, through her lawyer, had asked for a permanent exemption from appearing in court due to professional commitments.

The Court said, "The exemption application filed by the advocate of the accused is granted for today as the last chance. The advocate for the accused is directed to keep the accused present on the next date without fail.”

Javed Akhtar had filed the complaint last November alleging that Kangana Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him during an interview, following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020.

(With inputs from Live Law)