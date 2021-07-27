Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Court Gives Kangana Ranaut ‘Last Chance’ Exemption
Kangana Ranaut had earlier challenged the defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar.
A court in Mumbai gave Kangana Ranaut a "last chance" exemption from appearing in the defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The court directed her to be present at the next hearing without fail.
Metropolitan magistrate, Andheri, RR Khan, rejected advocate Jai Bharadwaj’s (appearing for Javed Akhtar) plea seeking that an arrest warrant be issued against Ranaut. However, the plea can be moved again if Ranaut doesn’t appear at the next hearing. The court adjourned the matter to 1 September.
“The advocate for the complainant is informed that on the failure of the accused to remain present before the court on the next date, they may file an application for a warrant against her,” the Magistrate said.
Kangana Ranaut, through her lawyer, had asked for a permanent exemption from appearing in court due to professional commitments.
The Court said, "The exemption application filed by the advocate of the accused is granted for today as the last chance. The advocate for the accused is directed to keep the accused present on the next date without fail.”
Javed Akhtar had filed the complaint last November alleging that Kangana Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him during an interview, following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020.
(With inputs from Live Law)
