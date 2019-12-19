Matter of National Shame: Javed Akhtar on Cops Detaining Ram Guha
Javed Akhtar has condemned the police action against notable historian and political commentator Ramachandra Guha, who was detained during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Bengaluru on Thursday, 19 December. The writer and lyricist responded to a tweet of a clip showing police attempting to haul Guha away calling it a “matter of national shame”.
Speaking to The Quint shortly before he was detained, Ram Guha said, “Our paranoid rulers in Delhi are scared. Our home minister would not dare allow a peaceful protest.” He added, “I feel sorry for the police. The police are acting at the behest of their colonial masters. I feel sorry for them, that they have to do this. Why is it that only BJP states have this? Why can you protest in others? This is totally wrong.”
