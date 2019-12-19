Matter of National Shame: Javed Akhtar on Cops Detaining Ram Guha
Javed Akhtar has criticised the Bengaluru police for detaining Ram Guha during an anti-CAA protest.
Javed Akhtar has criticised the Bengaluru police for detaining Ram Guha during an anti-CAA protest.(Photo Courtesy: IANS; Twitter)

Javed Akhtar has condemned the police action against notable historian and political commentator Ramachandra Guha, who was detained during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Bengaluru on Thursday, 19 December. The writer and lyricist responded to a tweet of a clip showing police attempting to haul Guha away calling it a “matter of national shame”.

“I condemn the arrest of an intellectual giant like Mr Ram Guha. This great Indian is much above narrow political partisan considerations. Some may not agree with him but any attempt to silent him is a matter of national shame. Where are we going?” he tweeted.

Speaking to The Quint shortly before he was detained, Ram Guha said, “Our paranoid rulers in Delhi are scared. Our home minister would not dare allow a peaceful protest.” He added, “I feel sorry for the police. The police are acting at the behest of their colonial masters. I feel sorry for them, that they have to do this. Why is it that only BJP states have this? Why can you protest in others? This is totally wrong.”

