Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Shooting for ‘Bawaal’ Shares BTS Pics With Varun Dhawan

Thanking the makers of the film, the Dhadak actor wrote, "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values."

She concluded the note by talking about her equation with co-actor Varun. She added, "Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajju's team and always root for you and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for you. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now.. back to reality! #Bawaal."