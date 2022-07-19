'I Didn't Know Sonam Was Pregnant Till She Posted That Picture': Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi also acknowledged her privilege during the interview.
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to portray the character of Jerry in her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry. The story is about a Bihari family who migrates to Punjab for better job opportunities. The is trying to earn a living for her family. But she lands herself in trouble when she gets involved with drug trafficking.
The Quint caught up with the actor, who told us what she learnt while shooting the film, how she never knew people from Bihar moved to Punjab for better opportunities, and how she picked up the accent.
Janhvi's sister, Khushi, is set to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's Archies. Speaking about her sister, Janhvi says that she has seen her work hard, but it's the kind of hard work people won't recognise or even consider. The actor acknowledges that she has a privileged life and is working hard every day because she knows someone else will kill to be in her place.
