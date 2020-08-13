Janhvi & Boney Kapoor Remember Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Sridevi passed away in 2018.
On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of her with her mother. "I love you mumma", she wrote. Sridevi passed away on 24 February, 2018.
Boney Kapoor tweeted saying, "Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi".
Time and again, Janhvi posts photos of her mother and relives memories spent with her.
Janhvi Kapoor has been earning a lot of praise for her portrayal in and as Gunjan Saxena, the first woman IAF pilot. Some time back, Janhvi posted a photo of her with Boney Kapoor and wrote, "Me and Gunjan Mam have a couple of things in common; we love dessert, we have long arms, and we have the best fathers in the whole world. My biggest cutest cheerleader. Love u sorry for troubling u 🙈 #tbt to chubbier, fun-er days".
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.