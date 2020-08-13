Janhvi & Boney Kapoor Remember Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary

Sridevi passed away in 2018.

Updated13 Aug 2020, 11:40 AM IST
On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of her with her mother. "I love you mumma", she wrote. Sridevi passed away on 24 February, 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Boney Kapoor tweeted saying, "Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi".

Boney Kapoor tweets on Sridevi's birth anniversary.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Time and again, Janhvi posts photos of her mother and relives memories spent with her.

Janhvi Kapoor has been earning a lot of praise for her portrayal in and as Gunjan Saxena, the first woman IAF pilot. Some time back, Janhvi posted a photo of her with Boney Kapoor and wrote, "Me and Gunjan Mam have a couple of things in common; we love dessert, we have long arms, and we have the best fathers in the whole world. My biggest cutest cheerleader. Love u sorry for troubling u 🙈 #tbt to chubbier, fun-er days".

